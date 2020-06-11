Home

Service
Friday, Jun. 12, 2020
12:00 p.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Te Aroha
More Obituaries for Marino AZZARA
Marino AZZARA

Marino AZZARA Notice
AZZARA, Marino. Peacefully on the 9th June 2020 in Te Aroha. Loved husband of the late Etta. Loved father and father in law of Rinaldo and Monique, Jianna and David. Loved grandfather of Deanna, Gemma, Christopher and great grandfather of Jaylyn, Addison and Nathan. A service for Marino will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church , Te Aroha on Friday (tomorrow) at 12:00pm followed by interment. Communications C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2020
