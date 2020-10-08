Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
07-849 2139
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Simply Cremations (Hamilton)
388 Avalon Drive
Hamilton, Waikato
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marino LUNJEVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marino . (Mike, Mickey) LUNJEVICH

Add a Memory
Marino . (Mike, Mickey) LUNJEVICH Notice
LUNJEVICH, Marino (Mike, Mickey). Passed away suddenly on Sunday the 4th of October 2020 aged 71 years. Devoted partner of the late Donna and adored father and father-in-law of Jason and Claudine, Adrian, Michael, Kharissa and Lee and Nikita and Amanda. Dearly loved Koro of Danielle (deceased), Xavier, Conner and Greer. In Out Hearts Forever. A memorial service to celebrate Mike's life will be held in the Simply Cremations Chapel, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton on Saturday the 10th of October at 11am followed be a private cremation. All communications to Simplicity Bereavement Services, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, HAMILTON 3200.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marino's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -