|
|
|
LUNJEVICH, Marino (Mike, Mickey). Passed away suddenly on Sunday the 4th of October 2020 aged 71 years. Devoted partner of the late Donna and adored father and father-in-law of Jason and Claudine, Adrian, Michael, Kharissa and Lee and Nikita and Amanda. Dearly loved Koro of Danielle (deceased), Xavier, Conner and Greer. In Out Hearts Forever. A memorial service to celebrate Mike's life will be held in the Simply Cremations Chapel, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton on Saturday the 10th of October at 11am followed be a private cremation. All communications to Simplicity Bereavement Services, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, HAMILTON 3200.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2020