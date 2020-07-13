Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
6:00 p.m.
Mary Mackillop Centre Chapel
56 Selwyn Ave.
Mission Bay
View Map
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 15, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Mary Mackillop Centre Chapel
56 Selwyn Ave
Mission Bay
View Map
Sister Marina rsj (Marina Elish) NORRIS

NORRIS, Sister Marina rsj (Marina Elish). On July 11, 2020 pecaefully at Mercy Parklands Hospital, Ellerslie. Much loved member of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart. Loved daughter of the late John and Dorothea. Loved sister of Paul and Peter (both deceased). sister-in-law of May (Papakura) and loved aunt of her nieces and nephews and their families, both in New Zealand and overseas. May Marina be at peace. Loving thanks to the Sisters of Mercy and staff of Mercy Parklands Hospital for their loving care of Marina over the last 9 months and to Mary Mackillop care prior to that. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Mary Mackillop Centre Chapel, 56 Selwyn Ave, Mission Bay on Wednesday 15 July at 1.30pm, followed by internment at the Waikaraka Cemetery. Farewell prayers at the above chapel on Tuesday evenng at 4pm. (PLEASE NOTE CHANGE OF VIGIL TIME) (Please use 30 Holgate Ave entrance).



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 13 to July 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -