MURRAY, Marina Nessie. Passed away 28th July 2019, aged 84 years. Daughter of Jim and Bobbie Turner. Dear sister of Voi and the late Stuart Hunter, Eddie and Verna Turner, Lei and the late Colin Campbell, and Colette Turner. Loved Aunty of all of their children. Beloved wife of the late Lyle Walter Murray. Devoted mother of the late John Hawthorne and mother of Grant Hawthorne and his wife Susan. Cherished grandmother of Zach Hawthorne Wright and his wife Dr. Trinh Wright, and the loving great grandmother of Aya Wright. Loved grandmother-in-law of Lindsey and Maria Bacon, and great grandmother-in-law to Joakim and Henrik. A memorial service will be held at a later date by the family, with notice of date and venue to be advised.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2019