DAVEY, Marilyn Yvonne. Passed away peacefully on the 24th of April 2020, 82 years old. Much loved wife of 55 years of the late Ken, beloved Mother of Rochelle and Craig, and Mother-in-law of Alan and Lara, beloved Granny to Andrew, Hamish, Brad, Ben and Jake. And much loved special companion to Peter. Will be sadly missed, forever in our hearts. Due to current restraints, a private cremation has been held and a service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2020