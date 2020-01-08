Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn HENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Robina (Malcolm) HENDERSON


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Marilyn Robina (Malcolm) HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON, Marilyn Robina (nee Malcolm). It is with intense sadness we announce the passing of Marilyn Robina Henderson peacefully on 6 January 2020. Born on 19 March 1935, Marilyn will be remembered fondly by all family members and friends. She was a wonderful wife to Rob and mother to Mandi, Iain and Fraser, and caring grandmother (Nina) to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service to farewell Marilyn will be held at Taupo Funeral Services at 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Thursday 9 January 2020 at 12pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -