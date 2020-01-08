|
HENDERSON, Marilyn Robina (nee Malcolm). It is with intense sadness we announce the passing of Marilyn Robina Henderson peacefully on 6 January 2020. Born on 19 March 1935, Marilyn will be remembered fondly by all family members and friends. She was a wonderful wife to Rob and mother to Mandi, Iain and Fraser, and caring grandmother (Nina) to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service to farewell Marilyn will be held at Taupo Funeral Services at 117 Rickit Street, Taupo, on Thursday 9 January 2020 at 12pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020