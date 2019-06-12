Home

Marilyn Patricia (Lynn) KING

Marilyn Patricia (Lynn) KING Notice
KING, Marilyn Patricia (Lynn). On June 9, 2019 suddenly at Auckland Hospital, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jon King (Biggles). Loved mother of Helena, Graham, James and Jolynn. Loved Nana of Tre, Emelia, Nicholas, Rebecca and Christopher. Faithful friend to Zoe. In accordance with Marilyn's wishes a private cremation will be held. In lieu of flowers donations to the Girl Guides Association, PO Box 56395, Auckland 1446 would be appreciated. All communications to the King Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
