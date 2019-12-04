 -->
Marilyn Isabel (Miller) MOORE

Marilyn Isabel (Miller) MOORE Notice
MOORE, Marilyn Isabel (nee Miller). On 29 November at St Andrews Village, Auckland, with her family at her side. Much loved wife of John, mother of Philippa and Susan, mother in law of Ken and Martin, and Granny "short flight" to Emma and Katy. In accordance with Marilyn's wishes a private service has taken place. We are very grateful to the staff of House 4 at St Andrews Village for their care and support of Marilyn (and John). Correspondence to the Moore family, 67/207 Riddell Road, Auckland 1071.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
