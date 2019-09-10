|
LAWRENCE, Marilyn Bertha Therese. Sadly taken by the angels at age 75 with both daughters by her side on Saturday 7th September 2019, after a short but fierce fight with cancer. Gifted gardener, avid fisher woman, amazing cook and devoted wife to the late George Edward Lawrence. A loving mother to Adrianne and Corinne, caring and supportive grandmother to Zoe, Douglas and Reece and doting Great Grandmother to Alistair, Aubrey and Avalie. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay, Auckland on Friday 13th September 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019