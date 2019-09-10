Home

Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
(09) 479 5956
LAWRENCE, Marilyn Bertha Therese. Sadly taken by the angels at age 75 with both daughters by her side on Saturday 7th September 2019, after a short but fierce fight with cancer. Gifted gardener, avid fisher woman, amazing cook and devoted wife to the late George Edward Lawrence. A loving mother to Adrianne and Corinne, caring and supportive grandmother to Zoe, Douglas and Reece and doting Great Grandmother to Alistair, Aubrey and Avalie. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay, Auckland on Friday 13th September 2019 at 1pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
