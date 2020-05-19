|
|
|
THOMPSON, Marilyn Anne (nee Guy). Peacefully after a short illness on Friday 8th May 2020, in Birmingham, UK. Aged 69 years. Beloved wife of Errol. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Amanda and Phillip Holmes (Auckland), Paul and Nicola (UK). Cherished Gran to Matthew, Kathryn and Scarlett. Loved daughter of the late Grahame and Winifred Guy and daughter-in- law of the late Hugh and Iris Thompson. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Allan and the late Angela Guy (Christchurch), Jeanette and Graham Lauder (Tokoroa), Bryan and Joanne Guy (Feilding), David and Penny Guy (Tauranga) and Malcolm and Kerri Guy (Melbourne, Australia). A memorial service to celebrate Marilyn's life will be advised at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 19, 2020