Marilyn Anne (Sutherland) CAMERON

CAMERON, Marilyn Anne (nee Sutherland). Passed away peacefully on 7 December 2019 after a short illness, aged 84. Loved wife of Evan (deceased), mother and mother-in-law to Delwyn and Tony, Vicki (deceased) and Lance and Erynn. Grandmother to Aaron, Mason, Travis, Dillon and Declan, and great nana to Thane and Isla. Respected stepmother, step grandmother and great step grandmother to the Cameron clan. Many thanks to the team at the Ivan Ward Centre in Selwyn Village for their wonderful care. Marilyn's life will be celebrated at Mt Albert Methodist Church, 831 New North Road, Mt Albert on Friday 13 December 2019 at 11.00am In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Salvation Army. All communications to Lance and Delwyn Riesterer, C/O Morrisons, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
