Marilyn Ann MACEY

Marilyn Ann MACEY Notice
MACEY, Marilyn Ann. Suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 22nd April 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved and loving wife of Bryan. Much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Sean and Diana (Spain), and Philip and Bronwyn (New Plymouth). Loved, loving and respected grandma of James and Paige. A gracious, selfless lady now at rest. Forever in our hearts. Tributes to Marilyn may be left online at www.wabraham.co. nz/notices A private family farewell will take place due to the current circumstances.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
