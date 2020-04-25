|
MACEY, Marilyn Ann. Suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 22nd April 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved and loving wife of Bryan. Much loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Sean and Diana (Spain), and Philip and Bronwyn (New Plymouth). Loved, loving and respected grandma of James and Paige. A gracious, selfless lady now at rest. Forever in our hearts. Tributes to Marilyn may be left online at www.wabraham.co. nz/notices A private family farewell will take place due to the current circumstances.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020