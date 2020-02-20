Home

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Tamaki Yacht Club,
30 Tamaki Drive
Orakei
Marilyn Ann (Moody) ARCHER

Marilyn Ann (Moody) ARCHER Notice
ARCHER, Marilyn Ann (nee Moody). Passed away peacefully on the 16th of February 2020. Loved wife of the late Colin. Cherished Mum of John, Sue and Leanne. Nana to Holly, Christie and Faith. Sister to the late Lynette and Murray. We will miss your gentle loving soul; you will be forever in our hearts. A service will be held at 11:30am on Monday the 24th February at Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive, Orakei, Mission Bay 1071. All communications to Archer Family, PO Box 12560, Penrose, Auckland 1642.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
