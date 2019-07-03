Home

CHAPMAN, Marija Jele (Mary Helen) (nee Mihaljevich). On 30th June 2019 at Papatoetoe Residential Care. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Mick for 67 years. Devoted and cherished mother of Irene, Dianne, Richard, David, Garry and Marie. Loving mother in law of Mike, Jenny, Andrea, Lily and Guido. Adored Nana of her 16 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. We wish to thank all Mum's carers during her final days. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at St Patricks Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Pukekohe on Friday 5th July at 1.00pm followed by burial at Heights Park Cemetery. Please wear bright colours.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
