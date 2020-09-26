Home

Marija DOROTICH

Marija DOROTICH Notice
DOROTICH, Marija. Passed away peacefully aged 95 years at Elmwood Village, The Gardens Manurewa on 23 September 2020. Loving wife of the late Frank. Cherished mum of Mirjana, Nina, Peter, Sam and Johnny. Mother-in- law of Jacquie and Tania. Loved Nona of Lucijana and Shok, Anton, Charlotte, Natasha and Eddie, Kristi, Ashlee, Alena, Gemma, Brooke. Great Nona to Andej, Rhea, Sophie, Zoe, Elizabeth, Maddison and Lala. As well as her treasured extended family in Croatia "Pacivala u miru". Due to restrictions a private requiem mass will be held. Ensom Funeral Services 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
