FLETCHER, Marienne Mayse (Rie) (nee Forrester). Born April 11, 1926. In her 95th Year. On a bright blue late winters sunny Sunday, 16th August 2020 Rie flew away. Beloved daughter of Jeannie Forrester (Deceased), beloved wife of Bruce Fletcher (Deceased), Much loved mother and mother-in- Law of Liz, Bill, Craig (Deceased), Jason (Deceased), Lillian and Quentin. Nonna was cherished and adored by her grandchildren, Giles, Karen, Guy, Shayna, Gabrielle, Jared, Felicity, Hugo C, Pierce, Hugo and Kent. Little Nonna great grandmother of Monique, Ava, Delilah, Arabella and Penny. Best beloved friend and companion of Ian and great mate of Anne, adored Sister in law of Judy. Special thanks to all the staff and friends at Oceania Meadowbank Village for their unstinting support and love of Rie. We truly know she was loved there. Due to Covid Restrictions, there will be a memorial party later for our wonderful independent Pink lady Rie. Privately Cremated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020