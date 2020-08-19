Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marienne FLETCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marienne Mayse (nee Forrester) (Rie) FLETCHER


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
FLETCHER, Marienne Mayse (Rie) (nee Forrester). Born April 11, 1926. In her 95th Year. On a bright blue late winters sunny Sunday, 16th August 2020 Rie flew away. Beloved daughter of Jeannie Forrester (Deceased), beloved wife of Bruce Fletcher (Deceased), Much loved mother and mother-in- Law of Liz, Bill, Craig (Deceased), Jason (Deceased), Lillian and Quentin. Nonna was cherished and adored by her grandchildren, Giles, Karen, Guy, Shayna, Gabrielle, Jared, Felicity, Hugo C, Pierce, Hugo and Kent. Little Nonna great grandmother of Monique, Ava, Delilah, Arabella and Penny. Best beloved friend and companion of Ian and great mate of Anne, adored Sister in law of Judy. Special thanks to all the staff and friends at Oceania Meadowbank Village for their unstinting support and love of Rie. We truly know she was loved there. Due to Covid Restrictions, there will be a memorial party later for our wonderful independent Pink lady Rie. Privately Cremated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marienne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -