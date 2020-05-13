|
SALISBURY, Marie (Maree) Leslie (nee Woodhall). Born 8 January 1937. On 13 May 2019, a year ago today you left us, to rest where no shadows fall and yet in every breath we take, you are with us still. We carry you within our hearts and miss you so very much. Loving and loved wife of Ron (Deceased), remembered and dearly loved by your children Karen, Anna, Elise and Alex and your seven grandchildren Stuart, Kathryn, Nathan, Kristen, Alys, David and Michael and two great grandchildren Billie and Harrison.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2020