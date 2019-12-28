Home

Marie Therese (Murphy) RICE

Marie Therese (Murphy) RICE Notice
RICE, Marie Therese (nee Murphy). died peacefully on 26 December 2019, aged 85. For 64 years the much-loved wife of Maurice, the cherished and respected mother and mother in law of Jo and Peter, Jenny and Martin, Catherine and Chris, Madeleine and Ali, Pip and the late Sid, Andrew and Elaine, Helen and Tim, Nikki and James. Loved by her 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A funeral will be held on Tuesday 31 December 2019 at 11am, at Good Shepherd Church, 30 Telford Avenue, Balmoral.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
