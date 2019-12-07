Home

Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Cathedral of the Holy Spirit
197 Broadway Ave
Palmerston North
POSKITT, Marie Therese. Passed away peacefully, aged 89, on Friday 6th December 2019. Most loved and loving wife of the late Ray Poskitt. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Denise, Louise and Bruce Reiche, Jenny and Stuart Doidge. Loved Nana of Kate, Mark and Daniel Poskitt; Maria Reiche; Tim, Chris and Nicole Doidge. A Requiem Mass for Marie will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Ave, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 10th December at 1.30pm. R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Phone (06) 355-2529
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
