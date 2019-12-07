|
POSKITT, Marie Therese. Passed away peacefully, aged 89, on Friday 6th December 2019. Most loved and loving wife of the late Ray Poskitt. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Neil and Denise, Louise and Bruce Reiche, Jenny and Stuart Doidge. Loved Nana of Kate, Mark and Daniel Poskitt; Maria Reiche; Tim, Chris and Nicole Doidge. A Requiem Mass for Marie will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 197 Broadway Ave, Palmerston North, on Tuesday 10th December at 1.30pm. R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Phone (06) 355-2529
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019