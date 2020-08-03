|
KYNE, Marie Therese (nee Mahon). Born October 10, 1932. Marie passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 31, 2020 surrounded by family. Over the course of her life, she was a passionate tennis player, golf player, mother, grandmother, and member of the RSA and Probus. She faced every challenge and celebration with a smile and laugh - a true testament to her attitude and strength until the end. Marie was the adored wife of Tom Kyne who preceded her in death, the beloved mother of sons Thomas McGhie, Duncan and Tess McGhie and preceded in death by daughter Anita (Grant) Aspinall. She is also survived by step-children Stacey and Harold, Steve and Jill. A much loved Nan to Cameron, Nick, Matt, Trent, Ryan, Kendyl, Zoe and Kaelyn, and a devoted great-grandmother of three. She will always be remembered for her kindness and every-present laugh. We will all cherish our memories and carry her close to our hearts. A small, private family cremation and celebration of Marie's life will be held at Davis Funeral Homes in Pakuranga. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Cancer Society NZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2020