SIMPSON, Marie Theresa (nee Flaherty). Born April 2, 1930. Passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 holding hands with her daughter. Aged 90. Loved wife of Peter (deceased). Adored Mum of Cushla, Kathleen, Eileen (deceased), Therese and Patricia. Loved mother-in-law of Scotty (deceased), Alan, John, Wayne, Ross and Phil. Beloved Nana of Ramon, Zac, Nick, Jess, Ethan, Ruby and Alex. Dearly loved Great Nana Marie to Mackenzie, Billie, Archie, Brodie, Hugo, Harry and Finn. Nan-in-law to Andy and Bridget. We will love you forever. Thanks to the staff at Everil Orr Rest Home for the care and kindness they showed Mum. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Due to current restrictions a family funeral will be held on Thursday 27th August at 11.00. All communications can be made direct to Morrison Funeral Directors 09 836-0029 for more details and attendance.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2020