CORTESI, Marie Theresa (nee Schischka). On 23 November 2020 passed peacefully at Catherine Lodge Retirement Home, Royal Oak, aged 101 years. Much loved wife of the late George. Dearly loved Mum and mother-in-law of Catherine, Phillip and Jeanette, Christine and Neville, Gail and Neil (Australia). Loved Nana to her 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great- grandchildren - 5 generations! A very special thanks to the wonderful staff at Catherine Lodge Retirement Home for their loving care of Mum over the many years she resided there. You all hold a special place in our hearts. Eternal rest grant unto her O Lord and let Perpetual Light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Therese Church, 463 Mount Albert Road, Three Kings, Auckland, 10am Saturday 28 November 2020. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2020