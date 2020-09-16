|
O'DWYER, Marie Teresa (n?e Keys). Born Dublin, Ireland 14 August 1939, died in Auckland on the 14 September 2020 aged 81 years. Pre deceased by her husband James O'Dwyer. Beloved by her brother in law Bernard, sister in law Sally, and her many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews in Auckland, Australia,South Africa, Canada, Ireland and Wales. May she Rest In Peace. A funeral service will be held for Marie at St Dominics Catholic Church ,Bolton Street Blockhouse Bay on Thursday 17 September at 11am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 16, 2020