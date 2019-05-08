Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Swaisland (Spragg) CLARK

Notice Condolences

Marie Swaisland (Spragg) CLARK Notice
CLARK, Marie Swaisland (nee Spragg). Marie passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice surrounded by her six children, on 6th May 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Royce. Adored Mum and mother in law of Grant and Lucre, Gail and Gavin, Wendy, Stuart and Lesley, Vicki and John, Bruce and Natalie. Loved and adored by her 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She will be treasured always and sadly missed. A service for Marie will be held at Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Friday May 10th at 1pm. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Waipuna Hospice, for whom donations in Marie's memory may be made at her service.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.