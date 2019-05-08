|
|
|
CLARK, Marie Swaisland (nee Spragg). Marie passed away peacefully at Waipuna Hospice surrounded by her six children, on 6th May 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Royce. Adored Mum and mother in law of Grant and Lucre, Gail and Gavin, Wendy, Stuart and Lesley, Vicki and John, Bruce and Natalie. Loved and adored by her 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She will be treasured always and sadly missed. A service for Marie will be held at Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga on Friday May 10th at 1pm. Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Waipuna Hospice, for whom donations in Marie's memory may be made at her service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 8, 2019
