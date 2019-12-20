Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
88 Great South Rd
Auckland , Auckland
09-267 2530
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens
361 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie RAU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Ruth RAU

Add a Memory
Marie Ruth RAU Notice
RAU, Marie Ruth. Passed away peacefully on 16 December 2019 at Middlemore Hospital; aged 88 years. Dearly loved and lifelong friend of the late Arthur. Much loved and respected mother, mother-in- law and friend of Geoff and Angela, Lyall and Jeanette, and the late Mark and Nana to Alicia and Jason. A celebration of Marie's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday 28 December at 2pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -