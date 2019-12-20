|
RAU, Marie Ruth. Passed away peacefully on 16 December 2019 at Middlemore Hospital; aged 88 years. Dearly loved and lifelong friend of the late Arthur. Much loved and respected mother, mother-in- law and friend of Geoff and Angela, Lyall and Jeanette, and the late Mark and Nana to Alicia and Jason. A celebration of Marie's life will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Saturday 28 December at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 20, 2019