SCHULTZ, Marie Roselie. On 5th October, 2019 (suddenly) at her home. Dearly loved mother of David and Miaow, Robin, Dion and Chloe, Kiri, Bonita and Matthew, loved Nana of Courtney, James and Indiana, Sommer, Hayden, Andrew, Shaun, Karl-Jack, Caleb, Nathan and Jessica and great Nana of Saskia, Sven and Kacia. Forever loved and cherished. The entire service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday, 11th October, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 8, 2019