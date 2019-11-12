Home

Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Taupo
Burial
Following Services
Taupo Public Cemetery
Marie Patricia NESDALE Notice
NESDALE, Marie Patricia. Died peacefully on November 8 2019 at St. Johns Wood, Taupo. In her 95th year. Loving wife of Mick (deceased), loving mother and mother in law of Theresa and Harvey, Patrick and Carol (Porangahau), Rita (Perth), Pauline and Rupert (Berlin) and Rose and Greg (Melbourne); a loved Nana of Linda, Chris, Mace, Forde, Seath, Toby, Sam and Jemima; loving Great Nana of Maddie. R.I.P Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Taupo Thursday 14th Nov at 11am thereafter to the Taupo Public Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at the Church Wednesday 13th Nov at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Cancer Society would be appreciated, www.cancernz.org.nz Communications please to P.O. Box 29 Porangahau 4245. Special thanks to all the staff at St. Johns Wood for your loving care and attention you have given to Marie. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
