Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forrest Funeral Services
8 Glen Rd
Browns Bay, Auckland
(09) 479 5956
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie LYNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Patricia (Pat) LYNN

Notice Condolences

Marie Patricia (Pat) LYNN Notice
LYNN, Marie Patricia (Pat). Passed away peacefully, Monday 27 May 2019 in her 89th year. Loved wife of John. Cherished mother of Trish, Greg, Robert and Vikki. Loved mother-in-law of Wayne and Ian. Loving grandmother of Tarquin, Alisha and Ella. Great grandmother of Anamalia and Primrose. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Fairview Care Albany, for the care and friendship received. A memorial service will be held at St Mary by the Sea, 168 Deep Creek Road, Torbay on Friday 12 July 2019 at 1pm. The Angels came and she said goodbye, now safely home through Heavens gates.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.