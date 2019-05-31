|
|
|
LYNN, Marie Patricia (Pat). Passed away peacefully, Monday 27 May 2019 in her 89th year. Loved wife of John. Cherished mother of Trish, Greg, Robert and Vikki. Loved mother-in-law of Wayne and Ian. Loving grandmother of Tarquin, Alisha and Ella. Great grandmother of Anamalia and Primrose. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Fairview Care Albany, for the care and friendship received. A memorial service will be held at St Mary by the Sea, 168 Deep Creek Road, Torbay on Friday 12 July 2019 at 1pm. The Angels came and she said goodbye, now safely home through Heavens gates.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 31, 2019
