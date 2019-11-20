|
O'DONNELL, Marie. Passed peacefully at Moana House, surrounded by her family, on 19th November 2019; aged 92 + years. Loved wife of the late Brian. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Christine and Bill Kornman, Michael and Trish, Linda and Steve Richards, Graeme and Margaret, Clare and Phil Pratt, and Mischelle. Loved Granny and Great-Granny to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to Celebrate Marie's life will be held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 201 Port Road, Whangamata, on Friday 22 November at 11:00am, followed by burial in the Whangamata Cemetery. 'Treasured Mother Forever'.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019