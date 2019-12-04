 -->
Marie Maude PARKER

Marie Maude PARKER Notice
PARKER, Marie Maude. Passed away in her 90th year at Ngaio Marsh, Christchurch, and at peace now with the love of her life and soul mate, the late Hylton. Mother and Mother-in-law of Kit (Chris) and Glenis, Tim and Nadja. Grandmother of Angela and Peter, Amy and Phill, Steven, Mathew, Jaimee and Dave. Great-Grandmother of Parker, Ava, Beckett, Anders, Finlay, Anabel, Riley Rose, Skipper and Tui. Farewell to a very special and much loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Marie Parker, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Marie will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Monday, December 9, at 10.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
