Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:30 a.m.
St Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Russell Street
Marton
Marie Lorraine RINE Notice
RINE, Marie Lorraine. Of Marton, passed away peacefully in the presence of family at Jane Winston Rest Home, Whanganui, on 6 December 2019. Aged 96 years. Loved wife of the late Alan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Vicki, Greg and Sue, David and Cheryl. Cherished grandmother of Daniel; Elizabeth, Samuel, Holly, and Matthew; Georgia, Thomas, and Liam. Family would like to thank all the staff who loved and cared for her. "Throughout her life she never failed to bring joy to those around her." Family would like to invite friends to join them in celebrating Marie's life at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Russell Street, Marton on Tuesday 10 December 2019 at 11.30am. Followed by interment at Mount View Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 9, 2019
