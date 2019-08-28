|
|
|
JAQUES, Marie Lois. On 26 August 2019. We are heart broken to announce the passing away of Marie. Loving Mother to Mervyl and Lance; Mother in law to Roxanne. Sister to Glenys and Dennett, and sister to the late Heather, sister in law to Selwyn and Alison, the late Bill and their families. Ma to Anisha and Richard, Zara and Oli, Kylie and Keegan; Great Grand Ma to Kasey, Sancia, Maya, Maddox, Amarah, Izahk and Kowhai. Loving caring friend and Ma to so, so many. We love you forever Mother, Ma, Marie. Sadly missed. You are welcome to celebrate Marie's life at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 30 August at 10:00 am. You are welcome to arrive earlier if you would like to write on Marie's casket. In Lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Hospice Trust, PO Box 331129, Takapuna, 0740.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019