SALISBURY, Marie Leslie. Died in the loving arms of her four children on 13 May, 2019 at Hibiscus Hospice. Much loved mother of Karen, Anna, Elise and Alex, and mother-in- law of David, Geoffrey, Ashley and Alan. Cherished Nana of seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A service for Marie will be held in the Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast at 11am on Monday 20 May, 2019. Marie loved colour so please feel free to reflect this in your attire. In lieu of flowers donations to Hibiscus Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
