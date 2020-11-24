|
|
|
KENT, Marie Lenore (Lenore) (nee Logan). Lenore was surrounded by her family when she passed away peacefully on Saturday 21 November 2020 at Evelyn Page Rest Home, Orewa. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce, and much loved mother of Leanne and Leesa. An adored and very proud Nana of Sam, Lexi and Maddisson. Loved eldest daughter of the late Norman and Molly Logan, and loved sister and sister in law of the late Barrie and Shirley Logan, Nanette and Ken Bartz, Dianne and Trevor Hamilton. A service to celebrate Lenore's life will be held at the chapel of Forrest Funeral Services, 39 Riverside Road, Orewa at 12 noon, Friday 27th November 2020. A big thank you to Roselle, Kae, Mark, Charmaine and the rest of the team at Evelyn Page Rest Home for their loving care and support for mum and our family over the last weeks.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020