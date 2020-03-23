Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Mangere Lawn Cemetery Chapel
85 McKenzie Road
Mangere, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie JESSOP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Lenore (nee Gardiner) (Lenore, Lennnie) JESSOP

Add a Memory
Marie Lenore (nee Gardiner) (Lenore, Lennnie) JESSOP Notice
JESSOP, Marie Lenore (Lenore, Lennnie) (nee Gardiner). On Wednesday 18 March 2020, peacefully at home after a long illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith Jessop. Precious Mum of the late Graham; and Murray. Adored only daughter of the late John and Marie Gardiner. Mum is now in the presence of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. A service for Lenore is to be held at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery Chapel, 85 McKenzie Rd, Mangere, Auckland on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at 11.00am followed by a burial. Communications to the Jessop family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -