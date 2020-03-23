|
JESSOP, Marie Lenore (Lenore, Lennnie) (nee Gardiner). On Wednesday 18 March 2020, peacefully at home after a long illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Keith Jessop. Precious Mum of the late Graham; and Murray. Adored only daughter of the late John and Marie Gardiner. Mum is now in the presence of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. A service for Lenore is to be held at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery Chapel, 85 McKenzie Rd, Mangere, Auckland on Wednesday 25 March 2020 at 11.00am followed by a burial. Communications to the Jessop family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 23, 2020