ELGAR, Marie Kathleen. On the 26th of May, 2019 passed away peacefully at Auckland City Hospital, in her 86th year. Dearly loved and adored wife of the late Walter, cherished mother and mother-in-law of John, Mike and Phillipa, David and Dianne, Sandra and Russell Priestley, beloved Grandma of Amy and Chris, Chris, Matt, Ben and Cel, Becky and Dan, Brigette, Andrew, Charlotte and Phil, Maddy, and Bella, and much loved great grandmother of Audrey. Forever loved and cherished. A service will be held in the Chapel of Christ The King, Selwyn Village, Target Street, Point Chevalier on Thursday, the 30th of May, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2019
