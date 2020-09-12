Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Monday, Sep. 14, 2020
St Marys,
Wellsford
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie McSWEENEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Josephine McSWEENEY


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Marie Josephine McSWEENEY Notice
McSWEENEY, Marie Josephine. Born November 27, 1924. Passed away on 10 September 2020 in her 96th year, at home in Wellsford surrounded by love (late of Mountt Albert). Daughter of Norah and Albert. Dear sister of Rosalie and Pat. Much loved aunty, great aunty and great great aunty to all her nieces and nephews. And cherished friend to many. Private Requiem Mass Tuesday 15 September at St Marys, Wellsford. Communications to State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -