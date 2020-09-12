|
McSWEENEY, Marie Josephine. Born November 27, 1924. Passed away on 10 September 2020 in her 96th year, at home in Wellsford surrounded by love (late of Mountt Albert). Daughter of Norah and Albert. Dear sister of Rosalie and Pat. Much loved aunty, great aunty and great great aunty to all her nieces and nephews. And cherished friend to many. Private Requiem Mass Tuesday 15 September at St Marys, Wellsford. Communications to State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020