Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Beit Olam Prayer House, Waikumete Cemetery
4128 Great North Road
Glen Eden
Marie GOULD Notice
GOULD, Marie. Sadly passed away 29 January 2020; aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Charles. Much loved mother and mother in law of Linda and Danny Phillips, Marcia and Yves Tricot (Switzerland). Adored Grandmother of Dahlia Kruyer, Ari and Dov; Ollie and Gabriel. Much loved Super Nana to her great grandchildren Summer, Sarea, Noah, and Zev. A service will be held at the Beit Olam Prayer House, Waikumete Cemetery, 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland 11 am today Thursday 30 January 2020 prior to interment in the cemetery. No flowers please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
