Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Service
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie REILLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Evelyn REILLY

Add a Memory
Marie Evelyn REILLY Notice
REILLY, Marie Evelyn. On Saturday, 13th June 2020 peacefully, with her family by her side, at Maygrove Village Hospital. Aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Ian. Loved mother of Andrew and Derek, Kevin and Brent, and Logan. Adored gran of Xanthe and Carys. Loved sister of the late John Currie. A service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Thursday, the 18th of June 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Maygrove Village and the North Shore Hospital for their loving care. All communications to "The Reilly Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -