REILLY, Marie Evelyn. On Saturday, 13th June 2020 peacefully, with her family by her side, at Maygrove Village Hospital. Aged 84 years. Loved wife of the late Ian. Loved mother of Andrew and Derek, Kevin and Brent, and Logan. Adored gran of Xanthe and Carys. Loved sister of the late John Currie. A service to celebrate Marie's life will be held at Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Road, Hibiscus Coast on Thursday, the 18th of June 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Maygrove Village and the North Shore Hospital for their loving care. All communications to "The Reilly Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 16, 2020