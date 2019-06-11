|
|
|
TREGOWETH, Marie Elizabeth (nee Mowat). Born 19 June 1933, and passed away suddenly on the evening of 5 June 2019 at Aria Gardens, Albany. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne Blackburn, Christine and Peter Nicholls, Brian, and the late Peter; proud grandmother of Brent, Robyn, Michael and Christopher; and great-grandmother of seven. Special thanks to the staff at Aria Gardens for the wonderful care and support, and to residents for friendships made. A service will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote on Friday 14 June 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2019
Read More