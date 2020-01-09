Home

Requiem Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 p.m.
St Francis Xavier Catholic Church
Marie Elizabeth THORNTON

Marie Elizabeth THORNTON Notice
THORNTON, Marie Elizabeth. Passed away peacefully on January 08, 2020, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late Jim, treasured mother of Chris and Sandie, Ian and Jane, Lesley and David and Nikki, and a much loved Grandma to her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A requiem mass will be held on Monday January 13, at the St Francis Xavier Catholic Church at 12 midday. To be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Thornton family 18 Simon Street, Kensington, Whangarei 0112
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 9, 2020
