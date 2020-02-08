|
BANKS, Marie Eleanor (nee Mills). Passed away on Thursday 6 February 2020, in her 90th year. Wife of the late Monty, loved mother of Vicki, Dean, Lauren, Paul and their spouses, grandmother of six and great grandmother of eight. Special thanks to the team at Tasman Care Rest Home for their loving care. "We are so grateful she lived a full life, now it's time to rest." The funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Tuesday 11 February 2020 at 12.30 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 8, 2020