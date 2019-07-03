Home

Marie Elden (King) EDWARDS

Marie Elden (King) EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS, Marie Elden (nee King). Marie passed away peacefully on Monday 1st July 2019 aged 77 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pat and Maria, Leslie and Mele, Meegan and Joe, Gayleen and Jason and Nanny Rie to her beautiful grandchildren. A Service for Marie will be held in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, High St, Taumarunui Friday, 5th July followed by a private cremation. All communications to 109 Golf Road, Taumarunui 3920. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
