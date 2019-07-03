|
EDWARDS, Marie Elden (nee King). Marie passed away peacefully on Monday 1st July 2019 aged 77 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Pat and Maria, Leslie and Mele, Meegan and Joe, Gayleen and Jason and Nanny Rie to her beautiful grandchildren. A Service for Marie will be held in the Church of The Immaculate Conception, High St, Taumarunui Friday, 5th July followed by a private cremation. All communications to 109 Golf Road, Taumarunui 3920. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019