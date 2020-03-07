|
WISE, Marie Elaine (nee Beasley). Aged 82. On 5 March 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife and lifetime friend of Ken. Dearly loved Mum to Gaylene and Sterl, Dianne and Greg. Precious Nana to Nicola, Tracey, Lisa and Kurt, Kirsty and Ben. For this is a journey we all must take and each must go it alone. It's all part of creation's plan, a step on the way to home. So remember me as the person I was, I had a good life you know. Don't bury yourself with sorrow, miss me and let me go A service will be held at Newberry funeral home, Cnr Kamo Road and Moody Ave on Monday 9 March 2020 at 1pm followed by Interment at Kaurihohore Cemetery. All communications to "The Wise Family" PO Box 5116, Whangarei 0112.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2020