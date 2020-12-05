|
GUTHRIE, Marie Elaine (n?e Sparwath). Died peacefully on Thursday 26th November 2020. Born Friday 19th November 1920 in Napier. 100 Years old. Daughter of Helen Daly (Oamaru, deceased) and Valdemar Sparwath (Copenhagen, deceased). Sister to Walter, Vera, Theodore, William, Elizabeth, and Grace. (all deceased) Loved wife of Lawrence Finlayson Guthrie, Farndon (deceased). Dearly loved mother of David, Elaine, and Malcolm. Dearest grandmother of Zoe, and Deanna, (England), Matthew and Ninna, (Denmark), Gary, and Joel, (Christchurch), David, and Rebecca, (Auckland) and the great grandmother of Oscar, (Denmark). She was an adored Aunt of the May, Cogswell, Walker, Graham and Owens families. Loved Aunt of the Field, Guthrie and Goodrick families. Mother in law of Ruth and Paula. Respected friend of Graham, Lisl, Sue and Trevor, Jenny, Judith, and Flora. Marie lived a remarkable life and will be sadly missed by all those whose lives she touched. A private funeral service was held on Tuesday 1st December and Marie is at rest in the Havelock North cemetery. Dunstalls Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ Napier Ph 06 8357196
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2020