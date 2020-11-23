Home

Service
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Aidain's Anglican Church
5 Ascot Avenue
Remuera
PARKER, Marie Courtney. Passed away peacefully on 21 November 2020 at Selwyn Village Hospital, with family at her side, aged 83 years. She faced her illness calmly and courageously. Adored and greatly loved daughter of the late Jack and Mollie Parker and sister of the late Warwick. Loved cousin of Yvonne Sanders, Jason, Richard and Suzy. A Service will be held at St Aidain's Anglican Church, 5 Ascot Avenue, Remuera on Friday 27 November at 11am. Communications to the Parker Family c/- Sibuns Funeral Directors, 582 Remuera Road, Remuera.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 23, 2020
