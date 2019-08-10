|
O'DONNELL, Marie Celine. Of Levin Passed away on 8 August 2019. Loved daughter of the late William and Ellenita (Ellen) Sister of Desmond, Walter, Patrick, John, Maureen, Nora, Nancy, Mary and Ellen (Sister Alberta) (all deceased). Loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews and extended family. A Rosary for Celine will be held on Monday 12th August at 7pm at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Weraroa Road, Levin followed by a Requiem Mass on Tuesday 13 August at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019