|
|
|
CAIRNS, Marie. Born 28 March 1931. Died peacefully in Taupo surrounded by family on 25 October 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ray Robert. Beloved mother and mother in-law of Sue and Daniel, Tony (deceased), Peter and Mary, David and Robyn, Julie and Steve, Melissa and Craig. Treasured Nanna to her 8 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren. Will be missed forever. At Marie's request a private ceremony has been held. Communications to Marie's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. In lieu of flowers donations to Blind and Low Vision NZ Private Bag 99941, Newmarket, Auckland would be appreciated. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2019