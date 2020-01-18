Home

POWERED BY

Services
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Joseph's Catholic Church
Weraroa Road
Levin
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie BURNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie (n?e McKearney) BURNS

Add a Memory
Marie (n?e McKearney) BURNS Notice
BURNS, Marie (nee McKearney). Died peacefully at home on January 15, 2020, aged 92. Beloved wife of the late Willis; mother of Mary and the late Paul, Catherine and Brae, Michael and Kirsti; Grandmother of James, Ben, Tim, Elizabeth, Jess, Amanda and Zach; Great grandmother of Paora. Rest In Peace, darling mother. Messages please to Burns family C/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510 A Requiem Mass to celebrate the life of Marie will be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Weraroa Road, Levin on Tuesday January 21 at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -