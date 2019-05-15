Home

BALL, Marie. On 13th May 2019, passed with great sadness, at home. Treasured wife of Christopher, beloved mother of Annette, Carolyn and Michael (deceased), Alison and Shawn, Brenda and Fraser; stepmother to Natasha and Andrew, Melissa and James, and loving Nana to Brittany, Joshua, Jordan, Harrison, Noah, Sam, Emma, Rebecca, Alexander and Cleo. 'You will be missed every day'. A celebration of Marie's life will be held at the Elizabeth Park Village Hall, Allman Drive, Coromandel, on Friday 17th May at 12 noon.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 15, 2019
